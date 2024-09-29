Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SDE. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins upgraded Spartan Delta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cormark raised Spartan Delta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.61.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SDE

Spartan Delta Stock Performance

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$3.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$632.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$4.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.94.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$73.45 million for the quarter. Spartan Delta had a net margin of 50.10% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 0.2899126 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Spartan Delta

In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 16,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$65,332.00. In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Ojay Platt sold 16,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$65,332.00. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,600.00. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Delta

(Get Free Report)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.