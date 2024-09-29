Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL) Short Interest Up 53.3% in September

Spark I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SPKL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Spark I Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,280,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,549,000. Flow State Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,268,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spark I Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $760,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Spark I Acquisition Price Performance

Spark I Acquisition stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. Spark I Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

About Spark I Acquisition

Spark I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

