Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.98.

SWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4,752.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

