Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHON traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. 691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.23%.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

