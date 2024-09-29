SolarBank (SUUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 30th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SolarBank Stock Up 3.3 %
SolarBank stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50. SolarBank has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $7.50.
SolarBank Company Profile
