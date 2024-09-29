SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1134 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CWYUF opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $20.23.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $166.68 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

