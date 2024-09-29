Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Short Interest Update

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Simpple Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of SPPL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.36. 78,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,964. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. Simpple has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simpple stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Simpple at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpple Company Profile

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

