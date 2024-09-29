Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the August 31st total of 348,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,339.5 days.

Shares of SFFYF stock remained flat at $22.90 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. Signify has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $33.05.

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

