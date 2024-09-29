Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Signature Bank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Signature Bank
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.