Short Interest in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Increases By 28.1%

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 849,700 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 663,300 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZURA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zura Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $200,187.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,085,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,567.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZURA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zura Bio in the second quarter valued at $8,446,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 68.3% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,642,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after buying an additional 1,884,501 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Zura Bio by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,524,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 876,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zura Bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZURA stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. Zura Bio has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.22.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Zura Bio will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

