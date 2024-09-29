Short Interest in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Decreases By 18.9%

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 0.5 %

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. 167,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,630. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Articles

