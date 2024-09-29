Short Interest in Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE) Declines By 24.4%

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Vast Renewables Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:VSTE opened at $1.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74. Vast Renewables has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Get Vast Renewables alerts:

About Vast Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.