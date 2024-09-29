Short Interest in Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Expands By 29.8%

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Turbo Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Turbo Energy stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Turbo Energy has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.69.

About Turbo Energy

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers lithium-ion batteries; inverters; photovoltaic modules; Go Solar, a portable photovoltaic product; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

