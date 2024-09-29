Short Interest in Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB) Expands By 29.8%

Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the August 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Turbo Energy Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Turbo Energy stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Turbo Energy has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.69.
About Turbo Energy
