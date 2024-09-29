Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Increases By 31.8%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,050.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research raised Telia Company AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

