Short Interest in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) Increases By 32.7%

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,800 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the August 31st total of 591,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

Get Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:URNJ opened at $22.65 on Friday. Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $31.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97.

About Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (URNJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Uranium Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small cap uranium miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the uranium mining and uranium industry. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.