Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Declines By 33.3%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Puma Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. 41,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,724. Puma has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $6.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.
Puma Company Profile
