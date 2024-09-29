Short Interest in Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Drops By 56.5%

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the August 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSHPF remained flat at $0.98 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Irish Residential Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $1.16.

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (together with IRES Residential Properties Limited & IRES Fund Management Limited, the "Group") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust that is focused on acquiring, holding, managing and developing investments primarily focused on private residential rental accommodations in Ireland.

