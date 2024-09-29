Short Interest in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Rises By 58.4%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the August 31st total of 20,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Fluent Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of FLNT stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Fluent has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Fluent had a negative net margin of 20.26% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $58.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.
FLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
