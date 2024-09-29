Short Interest in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Rises By 58.4%

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the August 31st total of 20,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Fluent Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Fluent has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Fluent had a negative net margin of 20.26% and a negative return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $58.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. JB Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,150 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Fluent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,592 shares in the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fluent from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

