Short Interest in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Rises By 83.2%

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 83.2% from the August 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 970,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ DATS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.28. 31,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,507. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. DatChat has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $3.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.30.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

