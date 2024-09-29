Short Interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Grows By 88.8%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CIFRW remained flat at $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 33,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,937. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

