Short Interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Grows By 88.8%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Cipher Mining Stock Performance
Shares of CIFRW remained flat at $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 33,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,937. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.
Cipher Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Mining
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.