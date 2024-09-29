Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Increases By 151.8%

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, an increase of 151.8% from the August 31st total of 54,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 5,645,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after acquiring an additional 947,239 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 218,890 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 32.1% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 225,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 54,773 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 381.3% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 39,378 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,485. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

