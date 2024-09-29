Short Interest in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC) Drops By 33.3%

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battery Future Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAC. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Battery Future Acquisition by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 11,925.4% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 50,325 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 77.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 339,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Battery Future Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of BFAC stock remained flat at $11.07 on Friday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900. Battery Future Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07.

About Battery Future Acquisition

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target assets or companies along the battery value chain.

