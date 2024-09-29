Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Declines By 27.7%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Auddia Price Performance
NASDAQ:AUUDW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. Auddia has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.
About Auddia
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Auddia
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.