Short Interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Declines By 27.7%

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Auddia Price Performance

NASDAQ:AUUDW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. Auddia has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops AI Platform for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is faidr, which enables consumers to listen to various AM/FM radio station with commercial breaks replaced with personalized audio content, including popular and new music, news, and weather.

