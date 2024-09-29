Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Grows By 29.3%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
AGF Management Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.64.
AGF Management Company Profile
