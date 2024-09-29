Short Interest in AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Grows By 29.3%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

AGF Management Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGFMF opened at $6.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $6.64.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

