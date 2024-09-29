Short Interest in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expands By 30.7%

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,420,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 9,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -969.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.44 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Young Kwon sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,095,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 236,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $4,190,566.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,059,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,436,552.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 18.6% in the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.