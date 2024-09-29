Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a report released on Wednesday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PNR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $96.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pentair has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $98.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day moving average is $82.92.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pentair

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 185,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,280,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 34,959 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.