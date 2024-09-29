Scotiabank Upgrades MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) to Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has C$35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities upgraded MEG Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.55.

MEG opened at C$24.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.86. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$22.79 and a one year high of C$33.70.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.17. MEG Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.2403101 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. MEG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In related news, Director James D. Mcfarland purchased 5,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.94 per share, with a total value of C$134,700.00. In other news, Director Michael Mcallister purchased 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.67 per share, with a total value of C$189,986.86. Also, Director James D. Mcfarland acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$26.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,700.00. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in its Christina Lake Project in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

