Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SNDR. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Schneider National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.31.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $11,027,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 955,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 78,622.2% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

