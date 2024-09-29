Savaria (TSE:SIS) PT Set at C$25.00 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on Savaria (TSE:SIS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.79.

Savaria Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE SIS opened at C$21.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$22.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.08 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 1.1890411 EPS for the current year.

Savaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. Also, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

