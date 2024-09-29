SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Short Interest Up 28.1% in September

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,063,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SANUWAVE Health Stock Performance

Shares of SANUWAVE Health stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,126. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. The company has a market cap of $36.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.15. SANUWAVE Health has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. SANUWAVE Health had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc, a shock wave technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States and internationally. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, musculoskeletal, and vascular structures.

