Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $425,085.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $425,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 396,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,843,167.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,008 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $236,878.40.

On Friday, September 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,471 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $357,909.09.

Samsara Stock Down 2.1 %

Samsara stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.04 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $50.07.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. Samsara’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth $1,049,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Samsara by 16.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

