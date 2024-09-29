Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Down 38.6% in September

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the August 31st total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $1.44 during midday trading on Friday. 31,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,901. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $856,695.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.99.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($53.60) by $51.23. As a group, analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -214.4 EPS for the current year.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

