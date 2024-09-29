RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.22.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $122.93 on Thursday. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $88.84 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 9,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,072 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in RPM International by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RPM International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,912,000 after acquiring an additional 61,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in RPM International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

