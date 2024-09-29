Royal Bank of Canada Increases Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target to $34.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZETA. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zeta Global will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,286,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,647,000 after acquiring an additional 370,912 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 276,294 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,113,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,411,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,554,000 after buying an additional 1,076,208 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

