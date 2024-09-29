Roth Mkm Lowers AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Price Target to $1.50

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Roth Mkm from $1.60 to $1.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.
AMMO Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ POWW opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMMO has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.
AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. AMMO had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.19%.
AMMO Company Profile
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
