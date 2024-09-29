Roth Mkm Lowers AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) Price Target to $1.50

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Roth Mkm from $1.60 to $1.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

AMMO Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWW opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMMO has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Get AMMO alerts:

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. AMMO had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMMO Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AMMO by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 39,736 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.