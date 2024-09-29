Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Gregory Baszucki Sells 13,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $620,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,662,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,365,418.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Wednesday, August 28th, Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $573,170.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $525,850.00.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX opened at $44.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Roblox from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on RBLX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Roblox by 6.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Roblox by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.