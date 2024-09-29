Reviewing Global Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLAC) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Global Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:GLAC – Get Free Report) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Global Lights Acquisition and Trinity Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Lights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital 40.06% 16.14% 7.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of Global Lights Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Lights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Global Lights Acquisition and Trinity Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Trinity Capital has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 16.65%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Global Lights Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Lights Acquisition and Trinity Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Lights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital $131.60 million 5.24 $76.89 million $1.61 8.65

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Global Lights Acquisition.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Global Lights Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Lights Acquisition

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

