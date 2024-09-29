QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) versus Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Financial Survey

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and QuantaSing Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Seasons Education (Cayman) $125.45 million 0.20 $690,000.00 N/A N/A QuantaSing Group $522.26 million 0.18 $53.05 million $0.57 3.23

QuantaSing Group has higher revenue and earnings than Four Seasons Education (Cayman).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

4.3% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. 45.8% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantaSing Group has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and QuantaSing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Seasons Education (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A QuantaSing Group 10.15% 104.58% 28.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and QuantaSing Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Seasons Education (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A QuantaSing Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

QuantaSing Group beats Four Seasons Education (Cayman) on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also offers consulting services; and tourism services, including travel agency services. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

