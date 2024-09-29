Q3 2026 EPS Estimates for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Reduced by Zacks Research

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Workday in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Workday’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Workday’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $243.62 on Friday. Workday has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.82 and a 200 day moving average of $241.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at $51,106,379.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,059,998.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares in the company, valued at $51,106,379.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 467,402 shares of company stock worth $111,071,544. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

