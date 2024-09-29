Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $33.61 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.14.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Darin Harper acquired 13,438 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.78 per share, for a total transaction of $521,125.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.5% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

