Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alaska Air Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.17. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALK

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ALK opened at $45.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $46.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.