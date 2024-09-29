Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Issued By KeyCorp

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DASH. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.97.

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $142.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.69, a PEG ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $146.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.89.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $860,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,002,787 shares in the company, valued at $107,909,909.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $7,586,489.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 8,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $860,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,002,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,909,909.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,223 shares of company stock worth $41,391,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DoorDash by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in DoorDash by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DoorDash by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in DoorDash by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

