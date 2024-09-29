Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for STERIS plc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STERIS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $9.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

STERIS Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $239.05 on Friday. STERIS has a 12-month low of $195.47 and a 12-month high of $248.24. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.77.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 112.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $5,763,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 23,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $5,763,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,603,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

