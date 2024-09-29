Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

PRGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Progress Software from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PRGS

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $66.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.79. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $178.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $157,834.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,040.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,763 shares of company stock valued at $765,004 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 40.8% in the second quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 31,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Progress Software by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $1,378,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.