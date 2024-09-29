Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 41.80% from the company’s previous close.

PAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAL opened at $14.81 on Friday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.34.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Proficient Auto Logistics will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proficient Auto Logistics news, Director James B. Gattoni acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $379,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,077,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter valued at $1,172,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $20,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $660,000.

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

