Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF Announces Dividend of $0.31 (BATS:JULQ)

Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3081 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF Price Performance
JULQ stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.
Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF Company Profile
