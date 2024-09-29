Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF Announces Dividend of $0.31 (BATS:JULQ)

Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF (BATS:JULQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3081 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF Price Performance

JULQ stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.99.

Get Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF alerts:

Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – July (JULQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys JULQ was launched on Jul 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.