Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

Shares of PLPC stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. Preformed Line Products has a fifty-two week low of $104.96 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

