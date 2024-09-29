Peter Boddy Sells 275,000 Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Boddy sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.16), for a total transaction of £855,250 ($1,145,219.60).
Hollywood Bowl Group Price Performance
Shares of BOWL opened at GBX 314 ($4.20) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £538.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,570.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 227 ($3.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 355 ($4.75). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 318.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 322.59.
Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile
