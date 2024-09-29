Peter Boddy Sells 275,000 Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Boddy sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.16), for a total transaction of £855,250 ($1,145,219.60).

Shares of BOWL opened at GBX 314 ($4.20) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £538.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,570.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 227 ($3.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 355 ($4.75). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 318.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 322.59.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

