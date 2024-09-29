Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0507 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 36.7% per year over the last three years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $11.91 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.
