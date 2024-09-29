Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $13.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.92.

PEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $397.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $790,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $268,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,077.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2,376.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.